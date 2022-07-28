 Skip to content

Jaded update for 28 July 2022

0.6.5 Patch Notes

Hey everyone! It's been a long time since the last patch. We've done a lot in terms of new content since the beta released but we decided to push out this patch to fix a couple of key issues with the game.

Changes:

  • Fixed game-breaking UI overlapping bug
  • Added a healing animation
  • Fixed tutorial cutscene softlocks
  • Finalized the checkpoint system to avoid players missing checkpoints or menu sections missing buttons
  • Icicles fall properly if you hit them repeatedly
  • Fixed some minor issues with projectiles
  • Pushed a new saving system that should hopefully address corruption issues

