0.6.5 Patch Notes

Hey everyone! It's been a long time since the last patch. We've done a lot in terms of new content since the beta released but we decided to push out this patch to fix a couple of key issues with the game.
Changes:
- Fixed game-breaking UI overlapping bug
- Added a healing animation
- Fixed tutorial cutscene softlocks
- Finalized the checkpoint system to avoid players missing checkpoints or menu sections missing buttons
- Icicles fall properly if you hit them repeatedly
- Fixed some minor issues with projectiles
- Pushed a new saving system that should hopefully address corruption issues
