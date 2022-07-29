Beta 1.3: Saved by the Bell 

We have added this long-requested feature to allow you much greater control to force the goblins that can protect and fight to do so while the workers and the rest of the village flee to the warrens. Keep in mind that this means your production will be on hold while you defend against the attacking enemies, so use the feature sparingly to avoid falling behind in your industry or having your goblins freeze or starve to death if left in defend mode for too long.

We hope you enjoy this update and are already hard at work on the next one! Remember to join us on discord to give us feedback and help improve the game.

Have fun!

Features:

• Added a village alarm system which the player can activate to get all non-combatant goblins to flee back to their warrens while the war-based goblins all gather to defend the village.

• Goblins will ignore their needs such as hunger and sleep to stand guard, so players need to be wary of leaving goblins in defensive positions for too long.

Balance:

• Added buffs to tamed worgs attack and defence stats, wild worgs were unchanged.

• Reduced firewood consumption during summer to zero.

• Corpse and Frog priority button behaviour changed to work like all other priority buttons.

• Goblins will cancel their current action if their target resource has its priority changed while they are on route to collect it.

• Added more shiny drop chances.

• Boosted most war job stats.

• Increased all boosts for carry capacities on Treks.

• Goblins will now end actions early if they have reached their goal e.g. warming up, eating, sleeping.

• Revised goblin reputations based on job importance.

UI:

• Champions tab is now context sensitive based on the assigned god.

• Clicking animal habitats will now display all their paths.

• Fixed an issue with the Dig Mine Deeper functionality, added a popup warning when a player has insufficient funds.

Sound:

• Goblin, Hero and God Voice feedback when assigning jobs.

• Necromancer's summoned minions no longer have loud threatening footsteps.

• Many audio fixes made through-out the game.

Bugs:

• Frame hitch when placing some buildings for the first time has been fixed.

• Fix for a crash when logged out of steam and gaining an achievement.

• Improved enemy crowd avoidance quality.

• Removed the watch tower tutorial when playing on Builder difficulty.

• Fix for issue with heroes not functioning after loading a save file.

• Fix for animal hostility towards enemies.

• Crash fix related to upgrading a storage hut.

• Run animation added in for base goblin movement.