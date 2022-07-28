Big In Montana + Yellowstone National Park

Did you know that one of the nicknames for Montana is "Big Sky Country"? While the state has earned this name for the seemingly infinite and unobstructed local skyline, we also have some BIG news for you today, which might just turn things upside down for a moment while driving through the roads of this upcoming DLC.

As is often the case with the release of the new expansions, we will be introducing brand new Special Transport missions with the Montana DLC. These jobs were designed with the intention of providing you with an additional challenge and enhancing your trucking experience. Our team has managed to create these four routes that you can look forward to taking head-on:

Havre to Lewiston

Thompson Falls to Kalispell

Laurel to Glendive

Butte to Bozeman









Also, we know that since the release of Wyoming DLC you’ve probably been wondering if we’re eventually going to further extend any road leading through this amazing national park. We are glad to inform you that after the addition of US-14 in the 1.45 game update, in Montana DLC we are extending the US-191 road which will lead from Wyoming through West Yellowstone village to Bozeman, and it will further open up the possibility of one day having the entire Yellowstone area fully represented within our game.











And even though the Glacier National Park is still most likely the main local natural attraction, we hope our representation of this part of the Yellowstone National Park will still give you plenty of opportunities to look around and enjoy the wonderful nature.









What do you think? Will you set out on a journey from Wyoming to Montana, or vice versa, through this lovely park? We sure hope so!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1811080/American_Truck_Simulator__Montana/