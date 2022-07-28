BIG UPDATE

Hello to all players!

I am pleased to inform you that I have tried to solve the problems you reported.

Additionally, new content has been added to the game. We're getting out of Early Access soon, so get ready for one more major update that will bring a cool daily event to the game.

A list of changes:

A button has been added to hide the menu.

Several types of fish and aquatic animals have been added, which now swim at a lower level in our world to further reflect the atmosphere of the underwater world and make the game more enjoyable.

A whirlpool has been added that can destroy or damage your buildings. After the first passage of the vortex, the building is partially destroyed and its efficiency is reduced by 50%. A second swim through this building destroys it and the building is removed.

2 force field generators have been added to protect your buildings from whirlwinds and prevent them from being destroyed.

Some buildings have changed prices and energy requirements.

The main base for the start gives more cargo and energy.

We get more diamonds and raw mats to start.

Cargo has a greater capacity.

Generators give you more energy.

The position of the building tooltip has been fixed at the bottom of the screen and its scaling has been improved depending on the amount of data displayed.

Bugs fixed: