Clanfolk update for 28 July 2022

V0.241

Patchnotes
  • Updated Hungarian Translation
  • Upgrade to the Trade window to allow scrolling in the buy and sell portion.

The trade window rebuild took longer than expected, but it can now handle infinite items for buy and sell without anything going off screen. :)

