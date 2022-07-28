 Skip to content

Into the Metaverse update for 28 July 2022

Full Act 1 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 9203913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Dark Ride fans, the full Act 1 of 3 is now available and includes 14.5 minutes of a very detailed ride experience. Currently the 3rd highest rated VR app in Meta Quest App Lab store. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have had making it and are looking forward to Act 2 and 3 which you will get for free if you own Act 1 or accessed the free demo. Enjoy

