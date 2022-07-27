 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Video Game Fables update for 27 July 2022

Patch notes v1.0.2.b1 (7/27/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9203895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, I've released an update that gives you music and sound effect volume control from the System Options menu!

WHAT'S NEW?

  • Added music control and volume control sliders in the System Options Menu. You can access the System Options menu by opening your Misc. Menu (see controls in lower right corner of screen to see how to open that) and selecting System Options during gameplay. You can also access System Options on the main menu before you load your game by pressing the button indicated in the lower right corner of the screen there.

Remember if you have any other issues post them in the Bug Reports forum on the Steam Discussions:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1577690/discussions/2/

Don't forget to help Video Game Fables grow with these steps:

  • Leave a review
  • Tell influencers / streamers / content creators you want to see content about it
  • Tell your friends
  • Post about it on social media

Thanks!
~Matt

Changed files in this update

Depot 1577691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1577692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link