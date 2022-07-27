Patch notes v1.0.2.b1 (7/27/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9203895 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends, I've released an update that gives you music and sound effect volume control from the System Options menu!

WHAT'S NEW?

Added music control and volume control sliders in the System Options Menu. You can access the System Options menu by opening your Misc. Menu (see controls in lower right corner of screen to see how to open that) and selecting System Options during gameplay. You can also access System Options on the main menu before you load your game by pressing the button indicated in the lower right corner of the screen there.

Remember if you have any other issues post them in the Bug Reports forum on the Steam Discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1577690/discussions/2/

Don't forget to help Video Game Fables grow with these steps:

Leave a review

Tell influencers / streamers / content creators you want to see content about it

Tell your friends

Post about it on social media

Thanks!

~Matt