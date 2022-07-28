Balance Patch (Early Access v.0.52)

One more little balance patch before I retreat into the depths of my office to finish the biggest patch in the history of all things Gunlocked (never mind that Gunlocked has only existed for 3 months).

I've made several adjustments to the new weighted upgrade generation system that should provide a more balanced array of choices. Utilities will be a bit more represented, among a number of other tweaks. I'll likely make a few more adjustments after the next big patch, but after several play-throughs on each pilot, I feel pretty good about where things are now.

Added sideway missile ships to Apoid Colony. These were a big hit for Scout players on the Rachni Belt zone, and I felt there were still enough unique enemies there that moving this guy over to Apoid as well would only be a good thing. These can start spawning as early as 30 seconds into the game, and should be especially helpful for early game farming.

I've increased mana drop chances for all enemies prior to 8 minutes. Enemies can still fail to drop any gems, but it's about 15-20% less likely.

The Sting King boss has gained additional shields in the 2nd and 3rd boss fights.

Elite Scorpion Class ships (the blue late game ships that fire missiles...whew, the Codex can't come soon enough) now continuously respawn during the final portion of the Sting King's 3rd battle.

Fixed a bug with the blue scorpion class ships not creating an attack charge up effect