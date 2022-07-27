v. 1.0.1f0

Share · View all patches · Build 9203843 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

[ADD] When dismissing a mission complete popup for the first time, Rascal will tell the player how to get back to the map and include a notification.

[ADD] Timer highlights when it is added to the taskbar. The timer also highlights when there is less than one minute left.

[UPDATE] 1A dialogue clarity.

[UPDATE] Netmask color reference in 3A dialogue.

[UPDATE] Improved detection of unread messages.

[FIX] Null-IP issue preventing the game from saving. Affected save files will be fixed automatically when loaded.

[FIX] Manual, Notes, and File Explorer disappear from taskbar when restarting a mission.

[FIX] Layout of first epilogue scene.

[FIX] Anchor position of epilogue story text.

[FIX] Ascii format for wide screens.

[FIX] Mission complete popup animation not playing on mission complete in some cases.

[FIX] Mission complete popup not dismissing when the player continues mission in A missions using the ‘SPACE’ key.

[FIX] SSH didn't check whether inputted port (ex: -p 80) was an SSH service.

[FIX] John the ripper statistics not advancing.

[FIX] Most Steam achievements were not triggering properly.

[FIX] Edge cases where music volume preferences were not honored.

[FIX] Typo in legal terms popup.