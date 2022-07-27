v. 1.0.1f0

[ADD] When dismissing a mission complete popup for the first time, Rascal will tell the player how to get back to the map and include a notification.
[ADD] Timer highlights when it is added to the taskbar. The timer also highlights when there is less than one minute left.
[UPDATE] 1A dialogue clarity.
[UPDATE] Netmask color reference in 3A dialogue.
[UPDATE] Improved detection of unread messages.
[FIX] Null-IP issue preventing the game from saving. Affected save files will be fixed automatically when loaded.
[FIX] Manual, Notes, and File Explorer disappear from taskbar when restarting a mission.
[FIX] Layout of first epilogue scene.
[FIX] Anchor position of epilogue story text.
[FIX] Ascii format for wide screens.
[FIX] Mission complete popup animation not playing on mission complete in some cases.
[FIX] Mission complete popup not dismissing when the player continues mission in A missions using the ‘SPACE’ key.
[FIX] SSH didn't check whether inputted port (ex: -p 80) was an SSH service.
[FIX] John the ripper statistics not advancing.
[FIX] Most Steam achievements were not triggering properly.
[FIX] Edge cases where music volume preferences were not honored.
[FIX] Typo in legal terms popup.
