RaceLeague update for 27 July 2022

V0.2.8.1 Hotfix released

Changelog
-Improved controls configuration
-Improved controls setting screen
-Improved loading times
-Optimized AI performance
-There's now countdown after resetting in practice when racing with AI
-Improved multiplayer server list
-Multiplayer race can no longer start before everyone has loaded the track
-Various fixes & improvements

Note that keyboard and gamepad controls rebinding has been temporarily disabled to solve some controllers not working. This will be worked on in the future, thank you for you understanding.

Some players have also had difficulties configuring their wheels. This issue probably still remains unresolved. For the time being you can try validating your installation on Steam as this has helped some players.

