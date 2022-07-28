The Enemy and Weapon Update

Hello survivor!

While you might have encountered desert-like conditions in the past weeks, we hope you’re chilled enough to tackle this new update for Starsand.

It features a new area inside the pyramid, formidable new devices to greet your multi-legged friends and new resources to help you survive.

But beware, the little rascals now have support from another creature and it is trying to diminish your digital life expectancy in little time.

We also packed some fixes into the game, and we hope that Starsand is taking the right path towards your goal of survival! (But still, don't forget to save as often as you can, if you know what I mean...)

Leave us some feedback here and on our social media channels, we’re eager to read it!

Talk soon!

Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

Build 0.8.5 on Steam

ADDED

Two kinds of mushrooms (red and blue) as harvestable resources.

Mushroom Soup as a new consumable item.

A new type of alien creature.

A suit headset.

Canapa seeds and Canapa plant in a farm plot.

A fifth artifact.

A new area inside the pyramid.

The seeder rifle as an unique item.

Metal spikes (and its related recipe).

Landmine (and its related recipe).

CPU and GPU usage optimization.

The explosive barrel now takes one second to explode when hit by fire arrows.

FIXED