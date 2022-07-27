All potion types now available + continued server improvements!

246: Early Access 0.12.83 - July 27, 2022 5:15 PM EST
• Continued focus on server-side adjustments to iron out existing issues login queues (darkness screen of doom at peak hours).
• Mobs now reduce the effectiveness of your armor as they level. This will be more noticeable in future difficulties (nightmare and hell).
• Unidentified items no longer indicate their required level.
• All potion levels are now available at the apothecary if your level is high enough.
