All potion types now available + continued server improvements!

246: Early Access 0.12.83 - July 27, 2022 5:15 PM EST

• Continued focus on server-side adjustments to iron out existing issues login queues (darkness screen of doom at peak hours).

• Mobs now reduce the effectiveness of your armor as they level. This will be more noticeable in future difficulties (nightmare and hell).

• Unidentified items no longer indicate their required level.

• All potion levels are now available at the apothecary if your level is high enough.