 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 27 July 2022

All potion types now available + continued server improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9203170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

246: Early Access 0.12.83 - July 27, 2022 5:15 PM EST
• Continued focus on server-side adjustments to iron out existing issues login queues (darkness screen of doom at peak hours).
• Mobs now reduce the effectiveness of your armor as they level. This will be more noticeable in future difficulties (nightmare and hell).
• Unidentified items no longer indicate their required level.
• All potion levels are now available at the apothecary if your level is high enough.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link