A Tearably Large Update! (v1.1)

Hello all!
It's been a little over a month since folks have been able to tear the game apart, and with that release brought me much joy! It's absolutely unbelievable hearing from folks who've had a chance to play the game, and for that I'm massively grateful! I even brought TPG to a convention later last month, and it was spectacular!
Now, I bring a HUGE update which is an absolute game-changer (literally).
-
Difficulties - You can now choose between 3 different difficulties
- Baby new - A mode where you literally cannot lose! No rules apply, you get to just zone out and tear some paper
- Normal new - The standard mode for entry-level players. All rules apply, but making a mistake does not make you lose a life; only running out of time loses a life
- Hardcore - What the game was before this update. In this mode every mistake loses a life
-
Profiles - Create up to 3 different profiles to save progression. Profiles also have the ability to show game-wide stats
-
Steam Achievements - 46 different achievements ranging from tearing 'x' amounts of paper, to completing the game on different difficulties, to a couple of hidden easter eggs
-
23rd Level - The final level "Credits" is one of the most satisfying levels created! Cut through many papers while listening to a COMPLETELY NEW SONG by Drewpy! This level is chef's kiss
-
Cutting Overhaul - The cutting logic has been revisited to be more responsive and less "locked" down. You can now turn quicker, move quicker and should get stuck on corners far less often
-
Blue Gooble Rework - The lovely Blue Gooble has gone to the gym and is now flexing... The Blue Gooble will now keep growing in size until it hits and edge of the paper... they can now get pretty large and out of control
-
Mascots Everywhere - The Mascots have taken over the game! They're now everywhere! In the menus, applauding your Tear Times, applauding your newly-acquired puns; they're so adorable and I couldn't resist filling the game with them
-
Touch Controls - I am humoring the idea of touch controls. If you have a Windows tablet or have some sort of stylus, you can now cut paper with it. Go ahead, try it out
-
Large Laundry List of Bugfixes - Address a huge list of bugfixes and edges-cases which existed in 1.0. The list is far too large here, but believe me when I say the game's that much better with these fixes
Changed files in this update