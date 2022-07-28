Major Patch - Bug fixes and improvements

In this patch we are introducing AMD FSR 2.0 - new temporal upscaling technology to help improve framerates and overall quality.

Also, we were working hard to fix the known issue with the “Ghost of the Past" mission in Pripyat Residential Area and after thorough testing - we are submitting it with this patch. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

The complete changelog for this update can be found below:

Technology:

Added AMD FSR 2.0 feature (please make sure to run the game in DX12 to use it!) with the following settings available: “Quality”, “Balanced”, “Performance”, “Ultra Performance”

Improved overall stability - amount of crashes you were experiencing (especially in VR mode) should be reduced now

Improved Ray Tracing effects in some areas

Major bugs fixes:

The issue blocking progress in “Ghost of the Past in Pripyat Residential Area” is gone. If you have a save file where the quest is already broken - don’t worry, because going through the timeline is a solution for such a case.

The issue with some of the items (and extended slots) disappearing from inventory after leaving VR is fixed. Note: Loading broken save from outside VR won’t restore items, but if you load the game saved inside VR - both items and slots will be back

The event where Semyon asks you to mine the building sometimes was not progressing even if 3+ mines were set up. We extended the trigger area, so the problem won’t occur anymore

Localization updates:

“Select” and “Exit” text lines on the board with Tanya’s photos were always displayed in English regardless of currently set language - now all languages have their corresponding translations

We have corrected spelling mistakes visible in some of the dialogues/menus. Most of them were spotted by you and reported on the Steam forum, so thanks for that!

Other: