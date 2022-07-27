We've deployed a hotfix to address some issues getting into games in the tutorial. We’ve also addressed issues with NPC behaviour, lighting performance and some minor changes to loot drop tables.
We have a bigger content patch coming very soon, but this is to address most of the major issues immediately.
Deadlokk update for 27 July 2022
DEADLOKK - v0.6.5 - Hotfix
