Deadlokk update for 27 July 2022

DEADLOKK - v0.6.5 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've deployed a hotfix to address some issues getting into games in the tutorial. We’ve also addressed issues with NPC behaviour, lighting performance and some minor changes to loot drop tables.
We have a bigger content patch coming very soon, but this is to address most of the major issues immediately.

