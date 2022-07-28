New Version Update 0.5.1

Hello Everyone,

For previous beta updates (0.5.0 - 0.5.0.3) You can read the patch notes here.

0.5.0 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3109166146189982791

0.5.0.2 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3109166780276533910

0.5.0.3 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3131693023157470803

Progress Update https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3227400856570194138

And you can check some feature preview here:





These are some features and area that are currently being developed. I have marked it on the map. which you can see from there

And about Allies, Survivor NPCs. I haven't fixed it much, which I will develop within patch 0.5.2. So, the next 0.5.2 will be patch for AI Refactor and Quest only.

Refactor

Crops System : bug fixes and refactor

Gun fight mechanic rework

Bug fixes

When respawning while mist event, the ambient sound will reset to daylight sound.

NPC spawn overlapping

Scott : cutting tree task assign

Scott : After finished his task, He didn't come back to the camp.

Press ESC while using dogtag freeze UI

While moving building or object. if you hold down Rotate and then press 'Left Mouse Btn'. It won't be able to continue rotating in the next move command.

Treebase : Can't press 'Right mouse btn' to cancel.

The sound of the dead infected still exists.

Press ESC while Time advance activating cuase Ui bug

Can also shoot or attack while stunned (Attack by bear)

Some ladder can't climb

Random event NPC floating in the air

Random event car spawn overlapping

Random event cars still exist. and does not disappear over time

All Road collision fixes

Dog cage can be opened without entering the code

Watch Tower stair collision issue

Press Tab or ESC while time advance action ui popup (the ui with message "This Action Will Take") will cause inventory bug and freeze (can't interact items inside)

Onhand item appear while wearing gas mask

Changing gas mask filter cause Onhand gun and item disappear

Feeding the dog cause Onhand gun and item disappear

Sometimes the fishing mode cannot be activated.

Old mine ladder collision bug (Can't climb)

Press ESC While entering bird eye view mode (Crafting big tyoe building) cause camera freeze

Some windows are glowing at night.

The camera tilts after being stunned by a bear attack.

Animal dead body still exist.

Machete combo bug (Attack twice)

Press ESC while player respawn and revive ui showup will cause ui freeze

Treebase collision

Treebase stair collision

Face the bandits and pressing the right mouse button while holding a melee weapon will cause them to freeze.

Watch tower ladder (Can't climb)

Jump to the car or climb causing car to float and spin.

Melee weapon attack cause memory leak

Infected spawn inside base

New Feature

New items

(Equipment) : Cap

(Equipment) : Rain Coat

(Material) : Animal Dung

(Material) : Garden Soil

(Material) : Hose

(Material) : Manure

(Material) : Seeker Claw

(Material) : Small tire

(Material) : Syring

(Material) : Wooden wheel

(Medicine) : Full Restore

(Weapon) : Replica spear

(Tool) : Replica Shield

(Gun) : M4A1

(Gun) : AK

(Gun) : Double barrel shotgun

(Gun_Attachment) : tactical grip

(Gun_Attachment) : Ak Drum mag

(Gun_Attachment) : Optical sight A

(Gun_Attachment) : Optical sight B

(Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor (DB Shotgun)

(Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor (SG Shotgun)

(Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor A (m4, ak)

(Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor B (m4, ak)

(Gun_Attachment) : Tactical Laser A

(Gun_Attachment) : Tactical Laser B

General

Some props can be pickuped and used (Chair, wall decorator, statue, etc.)



Able to carry dead animals

Swim System (new under water mechanics will be add in the future)

FPS Camera sway

You can now destroy the car by axe

Melee attack force and nockback

New loot ui will separate between equipment and inventory. (only bandits)



Trade System

Each item now has its own value. You can trade them with survivors in random events.



Weather

There will be 3 new weather

Overcast

Rain

Thunder Storm

Basic Status

You can read the details of each status on the tutorial page.

Weight

Heat

Wetness

Enemy Ai

Add 2 new creatures

Mutant : Seeker

Animal : Wolf

Mini game, quest

Some seeker nest will emit green mist. Which you can destroy them by using fire



New Gun Fight And Customization

For the detail check the list below

Camera sway

Simple recoil

Gun status : Accuracy, Ammo cap, Aim down Sight Speed, fire rate and mobility

Gun Attachments

New Buildings And items

Wooden Cart (wood log only)

Wooden Cart

Fish Pond

Healing Station

Treebase

Wooden Barricade

Water Tower

Map And Environment

3 new zones

Store

Old West Town (There are still some performance issues there. Will be fixed asap)

Farm







2 re-work zones

Radio Station will be the area for main quest in 0.5.2. which now there is not much content there.

Military checkpoint

Radio Station

New Area

There are areas that are being developed. I have marked it on the map. You will see the message 'Wip Area'. New areas will be added continuously with every update.

This is the WIP area that will be added next. (Housing estate)

Co-op And UE5

Last month, I spent about a month testing out Co-Op modes and moving the project to UE5. Once Zone 1 is finished I will move the project to UE5 and start adding new zone (Zone 2 through the tunnel after defeating Tank).

UE5

For the UE5, it's not just a better visual, but Nanite and world partition are very powerful and impressive. Here are some pictures taken from the UE5 (It's quite rough. Haven't adjusted much).













Co-Op

And for Co-Op mode. Actually The game was designed for single player, and I wasn't able to add Co-op Mode directly. I didn't plan for that in the first place. it would take a lot of time to do that.

So, i have to craft it from scratch, As far as I've tried It doesn't take much time compared to the old version I made. Because I don't have to worry about environment, map, level design, and many things that have been done.

And for that, It's a great opportunity to add full controller support XD. Oh, and don't worry I have a friend who will help this time. So, there are currently 2 programmers working on this project. :)

Please check out some progress here ->

*Co-Op Devlog#1



*Controller Support WIP

