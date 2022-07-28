New Version Update 0.5.1

Hello Everyone,
For previous beta updates (0.5.0 - 0.5.0.3) You can read the patch notes here.
0.5.0 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3109166146189982791
0.5.0.2 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3109166780276533910
0.5.0.3 https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3131693023157470803
Progress Update https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/914620/view/3227400856570194138
And you can check some feature preview here:
These are some features and area that are currently being developed. I have marked it on the map. which you can see from there
And about Allies, Survivor NPCs. I haven't fixed it much, which I will develop within patch 0.5.2. So, the next 0.5.2 will be patch for AI Refactor and Quest only.
Refactor
- Crops System : bug fixes and refactor
- Gun fight mechanic rework
Bug fixes
- When respawning while mist event, the ambient sound will reset to daylight sound.
- NPC spawn overlapping
- Scott : cutting tree task assign
- Scott : After finished his task, He didn't come back to the camp.
- Press ESC while using dogtag freeze UI
- While moving building or object. if you hold down Rotate and then press 'Left Mouse Btn'. It won't be able to continue rotating in the next move command.
- Treebase : Can't press 'Right mouse btn' to cancel.
- The sound of the dead infected still exists.
- Press ESC while Time advance activating cuase Ui bug
- Can also shoot or attack while stunned (Attack by bear)
- Some ladder can't climb
- Random event NPC floating in the air
- Random event car spawn overlapping
- Random event cars still exist. and does not disappear over time
- All Road collision fixes
- Dog cage can be opened without entering the code
- Watch Tower stair collision issue
- Press Tab or ESC while time advance action ui popup (the ui with message "This Action Will Take") will cause inventory bug and freeze (can't interact items inside)
- Onhand item appear while wearing gas mask
- Changing gas mask filter cause Onhand gun and item disappear
- Feeding the dog cause Onhand gun and item disappear
- Sometimes the fishing mode cannot be activated.
- Old mine ladder collision bug (Can't climb)
- Press ESC While entering bird eye view mode (Crafting big tyoe building) cause camera freeze
- Some windows are glowing at night.
- The camera tilts after being stunned by a bear attack.
- Animal dead body still exist.
- Machete combo bug (Attack twice)
- Press ESC while player respawn and revive ui showup will cause ui freeze
- Treebase collision
- Treebase stair collision
- Face the bandits and pressing the right mouse button while holding a melee weapon will cause them to freeze.
- Watch tower ladder (Can't climb)
- Jump to the car or climb causing car to float and spin.
- Melee weapon attack cause memory leak
- Infected spawn inside base
New Feature
New items
- (Equipment) : Cap
- (Equipment) : Rain Coat
- (Material) : Animal Dung
- (Material) : Garden Soil
- (Material) : Hose
- (Material) : Manure
- (Material) : Seeker Claw
- (Material) : Small tire
- (Material) : Syring
- (Material) : Wooden wheel
- (Medicine) : Full Restore
- (Weapon) : Replica spear
- (Tool) : Replica Shield
- (Gun) : M4A1
- (Gun) : AK
- (Gun) : Double barrel shotgun
- (Gun_Attachment) : tactical grip
- (Gun_Attachment) : Ak Drum mag
- (Gun_Attachment) : Optical sight A
- (Gun_Attachment) : Optical sight B
- (Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor (DB Shotgun)
- (Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor (SG Shotgun)
- (Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor A (m4, ak)
- (Gun_Attachment) : Suppressor B (m4, ak)
- (Gun_Attachment) : Tactical Laser A
- (Gun_Attachment) : Tactical Laser B
General
- Some props can be pickuped and used (Chair, wall decorator, statue, etc.)
- Able to carry dead animals
- Swim System (new under water mechanics will be add in the future)
- FPS Camera sway
- You can now destroy the car by axe
- Melee attack force and nockback
- New loot ui will separate between equipment and inventory. (only bandits)
Trade System
Each item now has its own value. You can trade them with survivors in random events.
Weather
There will be 3 new weather
- Overcast
- Rain
- Thunder Storm
Basic Status
You can read the details of each status on the tutorial page.
- Weight
- Heat
- Wetness
Enemy Ai
Add 2 new creatures
- Mutant : Seeker
- Animal : Wolf
Mini game, quest
Some seeker nest will emit green mist. Which you can destroy them by using fire
New Gun Fight And Customization
For the detail check the list below
- Camera sway
- Simple recoil
- Gun status : Accuracy, Ammo cap, Aim down Sight Speed, fire rate and mobility
- Gun Attachments
New Buildings And items
- Wooden Cart (wood log only)
- Wooden Cart
- Fish Pond
- Healing Station
- Treebase
- Wooden Barricade
- Water Tower
Map And Environment
3 new zones
- Store
- Old West Town (There are still some performance issues there. Will be fixed asap)
- Farm
2 re-work zones
Radio Station will be the area for main quest in 0.5.2. which now there is not much content there.
- Military checkpoint
- Radio Station
Progress Update
New Area
There are areas that are being developed. I have marked it on the map. You will see the message 'Wip Area'. New areas will be added continuously with every update.
This is the WIP area that will be added next. (Housing estate)
Co-op And UE5
Last month, I spent about a month testing out Co-Op modes and moving the project to UE5. Once Zone 1 is finished I will move the project to UE5 and start adding new zone (Zone 2 through the tunnel after defeating Tank).
- UE5
For the UE5, it's not just a better visual, but Nanite and world partition are very powerful and impressive. Here are some pictures taken from the UE5 (It's quite rough. Haven't adjusted much).
- Co-Op
And for Co-Op mode. Actually The game was designed for single player, and I wasn't able to add Co-op Mode directly. I didn't plan for that in the first place. it would take a lot of time to do that.
So, i have to craft it from scratch, As far as I've tried It doesn't take much time compared to the old version I made. Because I don't have to worry about environment, map, level design, and many things that have been done.
And for that, It's a great opportunity to add full controller support XD. Oh, and don't worry I have a friend who will help this time. So, there are currently 2 programmers working on this project. :)
Please check out some progress here ->
*Co-Op Devlog#1
*Controller Support WIP
Changed files in this update