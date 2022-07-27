Curse of Black Bone pre-release Announcement

In celebration of our new Steam listing, we are starting to send out early pre-release Beta copies of Curse of Black Bone to curators and influencers. This early version of the game does not contain the game ending that will be included in the final retail version of the game that goes on sale September 1, 2022.

What is included in the Beta pre-release is 80% of the High Definition CG animations, 3D explorable gameplay and interactive characters. While we are still making improvements and tweaks to all parts of the game before it's Early Access release, there is still hours of content and movies that can already be unlocked for these early players.

We look forward to building our fan base and hearing about how curators are enjoying the game before it's release. As always, comments and suggestions can be made in our community forums as we will be monitoring them while we receive this early feedback.