v0.61 Patch Notes

New:

Added new hairstyles.

QoL:

Clicking the "open workshop" button will now open the workshop in the steam overlay.

Added a new random name list. Click random in the monster girl namer to select one of the random names. This list can be edited by changing "RAND_NAMES.txt" and can be modded.

Achievements that have been unlocked will now be doublechecked when the game loads.

Dungeon maps now have a different color schemes and music based on the location.

You can now change hair color and style in the check stats menu.

All existing in game sprites have been saved externally for ease of modding.

Added hotkeys for combat.

-Press Q or E to swap backward and forward in combat.

-Press R to skip to the next monster girl in combat

-Press 1,2,3,4 to select a skill in combat

-Press 1,2,3,4,5,6 once a skill is selected to select a target.

Added hotkeys for shrine summoning.

-Press the start button on controller or the enter key on keyboard to automatically generate random girls.

Bugs:

Shapeshift changes forms again.

Updated shallow bowl tooltip

Casting skills on yourself with the clean slate will now remove new status effects.

Fixed floor 28 jungle iteration

Fixed a floor 26 jungle iteration

Hovering delete/enter in the shrine no longer causes the selection icon to show random is selected

Fixed an issue where new summons were not wearing outfits.

Size 2 enemies can no longer attack themselves when being forced to attack with puppetry and possession

Fixed a crash caused when a mood ring or black donut created an orb overflow on an enemy turn and you had less than 3 monster girls on the field.

Fixed a bug where you could attack twice

Adjusted several leg clothing sprites to cover underwear pixels while running.

Fixed a bug where if you fought a bat in the first combat and killed it on the first turn, the battle would freeze.

Fixed a problem where you could move after an event appeared

Fixed a text alignment issue when leaving the dungeon outside of a campfire.

Fixed an issue where rapid kicks was not doing damage

Balance:

Charge will now swap regardless if it misses.

All healing skills now scale off the target's max health instead of using the standard damage calculation. This nerfs Strength, Frenzy, and early healing but buffs Health, Defense, and late game healing.

Increased the damage of ticking watch.

Beating heart now scales off percent health instead of dungeon tier.