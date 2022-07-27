Retail Update [2022-07-27]

Hi, everyone! This is Jesse. Hope you're having a good day!

This retail update brings a small slate of bug fixes as well as a new stage to Skullgirls 2nd Encore. In celebration of Skullgirls being a main stage game at Evo 2022, we're proud to present the Evo Arena stage!

The NMO Arena decks itself out in blue to celebrate this momentous year, and this new stage is free to all players. Thank you again, everyone, for supporting Skullgirls these past 10 years and making all this possible.

What about the Black Dahlia Alpha and PS4?

We're working hard to get the bug fixes and new stage out on PS4 and in the Black Dahlia Alpha before Evo so that everyone can celebrate together. The next Black Dahlia Alpha build will also contain several new features for the Medici murderess. Keep an eye on our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook) for further updates!

GENERAL

Evo Arena stage added

Using -beta to switch from Retail to Beta build should no longer lose other command line arguements

UMBRELLA

Overstuffed j.HP now tagged as CounterHit

j.HP, like other multi-hit moves, switches to mid-hits after the first hit makes contact

Fixed an issue where her taunt was able to interact with her OTG state in rare situations

Overstuffed Under the Weather bubbles no longer generate meter on hit

Ensure that Hungern doesn't visually glitch after using Feeding Time

Tag-In no longer deals chip damage when blocked

BEOWULF & SQUIGLY

Beowulf's outtake during grab mode ("Into The Trash") now properly removes Squigly's Inferno of Leviathan Projectile.

(Version number 3.3.26)