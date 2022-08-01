Dynamic Dungeons Editor 1.0, out of Early Access

Introducing the largest Dynamic Dungeons Editor update so far, version 1.0! We have added many requested features and fixed countless bugs and issues. We are always happy to hear your feedback on the Dynamic Dungeons Discord server. This update also concludes our Early Access journey, thank you for the bug reports and feedback.
The highlights
- Overlay mode: makes a video or image fullscreen and additive, perfect for built in weather effects
- Better hotkeys (e.g. backspace instead of ctrl+backspace for deleting props)
- Community project for creating particle effects, VFX and models
- Drag any numeric input field to change its value
- Fixed to camera mode for the grid
- Freehand drawing tool
- Grid size calculator: create 1-inch grid squares easily
- Improved performance
- Library is preserved within save files
- WebM support (with transparency, VP8 only)
New features
- Additive blending mode for videos and images
- Added "reset splash screen to default" button
- Added button to set the selected prop as background
- Added tint and shadow editing on Groups and multiple selected props
- Added zooming out from the background (so the background does not fill the entire screen)
- Auto-expanding notes textboxes
- Drag any numeric input field to change its value
- Floating windows change size to fit their content
- Freehand drawing tool
- Grid settings can be saved as default
- Grid size calculator
- Groups in the hierarchy UI can be collapsed
- Overlay props: props that layer on top of your scene, perfect for weather effects
- Perspective camera, improving the way your models and VFXs look
- Potentially fixed the "black screen issue", where the player screen displays nothing
- Return to the main menu after opening a save
- Story titles can be changed from the story matrix by clicking on the title
- The recent stories screen distinguishes story bundles
- UI scale setting
- VFX can be tinted
- Window title displays the currently open file name (only on Windows)
Fixes
- Fast scene switcher in Scene view loads the new scene with a loading screen
- Fixed "do not show tooltips" setting
- Fixed .animation files not loading on Mac
- Fixed DLCs not loading after opening multiple save files
- Fixed copy-pasting text in input fields conflicting with copying props
- Fixed dark player screen after exporting screenshot
- Fixed disappearing icons when loading the same scene twice
- Fixed dragging props over UI elements
- Fixed empty windows appearing occasionally
- Fixed invisible models and VFX appearing visible after reloading a scene
- Fixed multiple issues related to nametags
- Fixed typing into color picker hex input fields
- Fixed unused props disappearing from library when reopening a save
- Nametags of invisible props are hidden
- Splash screen (when the Player is paused) is no longer effected by post processing effects
Changes and improvements
- Better hotkeys (e.g. backspace instead of ctrl+backspace for deleting props)
- Default prop scale, grid settings, FoW brush size changed for new users
- Disabled scrolling by dragging on UI panels
- Fine grid options are even finer
- Hotkeys accept AltGr as Alt
- Hotkeys are blocked when typing into input fields
- Improved fog of war drawing quality
- Improved loop icons
- Improved performance (especially on MacOS)
- Improved the way folders are organized in the library
- The editor window was restricted to a maximum of 16:9 aspect ratio.
- Tooltips appear faster
- Upgraded Unity to version 2022.1
- Videos now spawn with a better size
- Various other minor fixes and UI improvements
If you encounter any issues, please report them here.
Changed files in this update