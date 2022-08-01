Dynamic Dungeons Editor 1.0, out of Early Access

Introducing the largest Dynamic Dungeons Editor update so far, version 1.0! We have added many requested features and fixed countless bugs and issues. We are always happy to hear your feedback on the Dynamic Dungeons Discord server. This update also concludes our Early Access journey, thank you for the bug reports and feedback.

The highlights

Overlay mode: makes a video or image fullscreen and additive, perfect for built in weather effects

Better hotkeys (e.g. backspace instead of ctrl+backspace for deleting props)

Community project for creating particle effects, VFX and models

Drag any numeric input field to change its value

Fixed to camera mode for the grid

Freehand drawing tool

Grid size calculator: create 1-inch grid squares easily

Improved performance

Library is preserved within save files

WebM support (with transparency, VP8 only)

New features

Additive blending mode for videos and images

Added "reset splash screen to default" button

Added button to set the selected prop as background

Added tint and shadow editing on Groups and multiple selected props

Added zooming out from the background (so the background does not fill the entire screen)

Additive blending mode for images and videos

Auto-expanding notes textboxes

Drag any numeric input field to change its value

Floating windows change size to fit their content

Freehand drawing tool

Grid settings can be saved as default

Grid size calculator

Groups in the hierarchy UI can be collapsed

Overlay props: props that layer on top of your scene, perfect for weather effects

Perspective camera, improving the way your models and VFXs look

Potentially fixed the "black screen issue", where the player screen displays nothing

Return to the main menu after opening a save

Story titles can be changed from the story matrix by clicking on the title

The recent stories screen distinguishes story bundles

UI scale setting

VFX can be tinted

Window title displays the currently open file name (only on Windows)

Fixes

Fast scene switcher in Scene view loads the new scene with a loading screen

Fixed "do not show tooltips" setting

Fixed .animation files not loading on Mac

Fixed DLCs not loading after opening multiple save files

Fixed copy-pasting text in input fields conflicting with copying props

Fixed dark player screen after exporting screenshot

Fixed disappearing icons when loading the same scene twice

Fixed dragging props over UI elements

Fixed empty windows appearing occasionally

Fixed invisible models and VFX appearing visible after reloading a scene

Fixed multiple issues related to nametags

Fixed typing into color picker hex input fields

Fixed unused props disappearing from library when reopening a save

Nametags of invisible props are hidden

Splash screen (when the Player is paused) is no longer effected by post processing effects

Changes and improvements

Better hotkeys (e.g. backspace instead of ctrl+backspace for deleting props)

Default prop scale, grid settings, FoW brush size changed for new users

Disabled scrolling by dragging on UI panels

Fine grid options are even finer

Hotkeys accept AltGr as Alt

Hotkeys are blocked when typing into input fields

Improved fog of war drawing quality

Improved loop icons

Improved performance (especially on MacOS)

Improved the way folders are organized in the library

The editor window was restricted to a maximum of 16:9 aspect ratio.

Tooltips appear faster

Upgraded Unity to version 2022.1

Videos now spawn with a better size

Various other minor fixes and UI improvements

If you encounter any issues, please report them here.