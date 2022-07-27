Patch 0.1.1 - Economic Rebalance, Piper, Tree Saplings

Hi!

The first major patch has arrived!

So what's new?

Economic rebalance and new customer algorithm

The game definitely promoted grind at work rather than other methods of earning money. To this end, the value of all items acquired has increased significantly, dishes made of fish include the price of ingredients and selling in a own shop is much more profitable than selling in a pawnshop. In addition, customers have received a new much smoother algorithm for navigating the shop.

IMPORTANT: Unfortunately prices are saved with the item so only newly acquired items will have the new price.

Piper

There is a new resident in the town. She is a local journalist Piper! You're sure to get some spicy secrets about the residents from her.

Tree Seedlings

From now on you can grow fruit trees in your garden!

IMPORTANT: Unfortunately, after loading the game you have to wait a day for them to appear in the garden shop.

Changelog of minor changes:

-The grill has been repaired! It allows the cooking of individual good quality ingredients

-Steak appears correctly in recipes

-Fruit trees act correctly in winter

-The skills window indicates the levels already achieved

-and more...

The roadmap will be updated next week.

Thanks for reading and have fun!