Update 1.50-3 patch notes

Added foley sounds to footsteps

Adjusted aim down sight animation

Added a locker to the railroad cart, allowing player to transport extra goods around the map

Added a stop for the railroad cart in Ravenwood

Adjusted landmine throwing. Holding RMB can help specify how far to throw it.

Fixed an issue where the lamp in the radio control house is on even when the generator isn't running.

Now you can make beer or other recipes using both Rye Bread and Potato Bread