Added foley sounds to footsteps
Adjusted aim down sight animation
Added a locker to the railroad cart, allowing player to transport extra goods around the map
Added a stop for the railroad cart in Ravenwood
Adjusted landmine throwing. Holding RMB can help specify how far to throw it.
Fixed an issue where the lamp in the radio control house is on even when the generator isn't running.
Now you can make beer or other recipes using both Rye Bread and Potato Bread
Fixed an issue with player house cellar in Ravenwood doens't let you leave
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 27 July 2022
Update 1.50-3 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
