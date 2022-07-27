 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 27 July 2022

Update 1.50-3 patch notes

27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added foley sounds to footsteps

  • Adjusted aim down sight animation

  • Added a locker to the railroad cart, allowing player to transport extra goods around the map

  • Added a stop for the railroad cart in Ravenwood

  • Adjusted landmine throwing. Holding RMB can help specify how far to throw it.

  • Fixed an issue where the lamp in the radio control house is on even when the generator isn't running.

  • Now you can make beer or other recipes using both Rye Bread and Potato Bread

  • Fixed an issue with player house cellar in Ravenwood doens't let you leave

