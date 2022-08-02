Developer Preview: Rivals 2.0

Greetings Founders,

As you may remember us mentioning in our most recent update, our team is focusing on implementing some big features before our 1.0 launch this Winter, and in order to get them done as efficiently as possible, Industries of Titan will be moving away from the monthly update schedule that we've stuck to throughout Early Access to a more irregular update cadence.

This means that while we might not have a new content-packed patch for players every month, we'll still continue to keep you updated on all of the development progress we're making behind the scenes–and that's exactly what we're here to do today. Read on to get a sneak peek of what our next major update has in store!

Rivals 2.0

In May we introduced Rival AI, a major change to how players achieve victory on Titan in the form of some good old-fashioned, friendly competition. Soon, however, Rebels will not be the only military threat posed to a player and their Rival, as corporations will be able to engage in some not-so-friendly competition with each other. The core elements of this feature are:

Players can use their ships to freely attack their Rival's city

Rivals will build defenses in turn, intercepting players' ships with ships of their own

Destroying the Rival's HQ will put them out of business and allow players to acquire any abandoned tiles of land within their command range by spending Influence

Players will also acquire any buildings, resources, citizens, and employees that are on a tile they’ve acquired

Also, we’re currently working on adding support for playing against up to 3 Rivals at once, each with their own unique personalities, backstories, and goals. This is in preparation for one of our biggest game-changing features, Campaign Mode, which we will be sharing more information about with you all next month!

QOL Changes & Balance

We have lots of quality-of-life UI changes coming as well, such as adding new tooltips and improving the clarity of various features. One big change we’re making is allowing players to access and conduct research in the Tech Tree from the beginning of the game. Science Labs will still require credits to unlock but will now simply improve research efficiency, which speeds up the rate of research.

And with new features comes new dimensions to existing, interlocking gameplay systems, so we’re introducing some balance changes to ships and influence to help level the playing field between players and Rivals.

Thank you for all of your feedback and support as we continue to grow Industries of Titan and prepare for its full launch. We hope this small sample of all the new content we’ve got brewing has you as eager for the upcoming features as we are! Later today we’ll be releasing an experimental patch for those of you who are looking to get your hands on some of the features covered here right away. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to join our Discord for all the latest Titan-related announcements and discussions.

Good luck out there, Founder.

Demi & the Brace Yourself Games team