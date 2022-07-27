 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 27 July 2022

Save Game Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should fix save games not loading correctly.

This bug seemed to have been introduced a few updates ago - thanks to Raymanbs for finding and reporting it :)

