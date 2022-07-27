BIG FREE UPDATE is live!

IT'S HERE

The big story update is LIVE! Enjoy a few more hours of content in an all new chapter: "Chompettes Origins".

-Nightmare mode has received an overhaul as well: more events and endings throughout it!

-Four endings have been added to the game!

-More horror: featuring the works of Sam "Ice" Woodrick (Lily's Well), Nikki Kalpa (THEY SPEAK FROM THE ABYSS), and other incredible artists!

-DOUBLE the achievements: go secret hunting, or aim for a specific ending!

-More music: over

-Additional NG+ events!

How to Unlock in 10 seconds or less

Click the "New Game" button from the main menu. Play the game normally until you reach the first line of dialogue. Go the main menu, hit the new game button. You'll now see "Chompettes Origins" selectable. Alternatively: just play through the game and you'll see the new content!

Performance Improvements on Older Computers

Having performance issues with an older computer? This may be due to the engine rendering: try this, Shift+G, then select a different rendering method. Restart the game and see if that fixes it!

What if I've already played Cooking Companions?

Play through Chompettes Origins and go through Nightmare Mode and NG+: content has been added to everything past a fresh "normal" playthrough!

I'm getting an error message when I try a new game!

With internal testing: we discovered there is a chance your older save files are causing an issue with the update. There are two ways to fix this:

Open Steam Go into the Library tab Right-click Cooking Companions Go to Manage > Browse Local Files Go back to the previous folder (the folder that showed when you pressed "Browse local files" on Steam) Select all the content inside this folder and delete it Go back to your Steam Library Right-click over Cooking Companions; Manage > Uninstall to uninstall your game Install the game again

OR uninstall Cooking Companions and delete the folder at Program Files>Steam>steamapps>common>Cooking Companions

Take Cabbage with you!

Coming soon: survive ANY basement with the help of Cabbage! Check it out here



Special thanks to all returning players of Cooking Companions: your fanart, music, theories and videos were incredible!

Thanks for playing/watching,

-Deer Dream Studios

For more updates and sneak peeks, follow us on Twitter: [@DeerDreamStudio](www.twitter.com/deerdreamstudio)