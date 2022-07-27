New mutations, balance changes | 14th King of the Hill Season Results

Share · View all patches · Build 9201882 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 17:06:05 UTC by Wendy

This is a routine update and routine wrap-up for King of the Hill Season 14. Nothing to see here, except... 11 NEW MUTATIONS. That's right. Anyone who's eager for more news just needs to wait: soon, we'll have bigger, better, enormously huge news. But for now, we're gradually balancing mutations and preparing for the end of Early Access.

New "random" mutations



Purifier - Healers remove negative effects from the target when healing;



Speed Magic - Throwers and Mages get 15% added to attack speed for 20s when using an active ability;



Defensive Magic - Throwers and Mages get 100 added to armor for 3 sec. when using an active ability;



Despiritualization Enemies taunted by tanks lose 70 mana when attacking;



Magic Impulse - Towers apply a bonus to magic damage instead of a bonus to attack. Other effects are unchanged;



The Tankiest - Tanks linked to fighters take all damage from the units in the link;



Dash - Dodges become forward dashes that deal 400 magic damage along the path;



Armor Link - The link increases the max armor of Tanks by 50% for the duration;



Final Gift - On death, increase a random ally's health by 100;



Final Aid - When units of this class die, they increase a random ally's attack by 70. Does not stack;



Mage Gene - Throwers and Mage Gene deal 50 more magic damage. Triggers each tick for abilities over time.

Balance Changes

We added the Interest mutation to the upgrade tree: at the start of a level, you gain an additional 20% of the tokens you currently have. The mutation is located in the fifth column of the first row. We hope to use this to make the game playthrough more interesting for experienced players. There's motivation to complete the game but spend as little as possible.

The Hedonism mutation has been removed from the tree and can now drop at the altar from levels 9 to 12;

We reworked the mutations that drop at initial altar levels. Most importantly, Valor and Sticky Blood no longer drop until level 5. This was done for two reasons:

To make sure players who know all the special playthrough strategies don't have a massive advantage over those who don't; To make sure even experienced players have to make a choice and think about team optimization and not just follow the same plan.

For the same reason, the tentacle is now vulnerable to knock backs (but not knock downs). This shouldn't weaken cultists too much, but it will make completing the first levels with three cultists on your team more difficult. Thank you for your understanding!

Frugality now has a 75% drop rate on the standard chip! On easy, it's 90%, and at difficult, 25% - it is difficult, after all;

Text events no longer drop 4th and 5th grade swords. They've been replaced with cheaper versions;

We slightly weakened damage from the Hail Satan mutation: 370 -> 330;

The Sale! mutation is now level 3 instead of 4, but the max value is still 50%;

We added several mutations to Brawl, with the same value as in regular mode.

It's time to wrap up the fourteenth King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 Lectrice

🥈 Gristle McThornbody

🥉 Scruffy. The janitor.

Congratulations to the winners. All three will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

We decided to take a short break, and haven't announced the start date for the next season yet. Stay tuned!

