Hello everybody!

Since our last DevLog, we've changed a lot in Ad Agency Tycoon. Lots of basic mechanics, things that have stayed the same since the initial release of Early Access. But once we're done with these changes, we ask ourselves: Are there any others that deserve a little more attention?

In addition to the ad creation system, many elements of the game needed tweaking. Employees. The customizations. Some annoying bugs that have been with us for a while.

So we spent the last 4 months fixing the vast majority of bugs, changing basic mechanics, and everything to turn Ad Agency Tycoon into a new game. A new game for those who thought we needed changes, but also the same game for those who liked the way it was.

Ad Agency Tycoon v0.6 is the first of a long step in restructuring the game, so that we can finally move on to the final release version. We hope you like it.

List of changes:

Skill Tree are now Advertising Elements

No more employees needed for the old skill system!

Discover new advertising features, and customize yours!

Restructuring the creation of advertisements

No need to advertise in stages anymore

Do all the ad at once, and while it's being produced, do other tasks

You can now see what each Advertising Element does during advertising production!

Feedback? It has its own room now! Put an employee there and get better feedback!

Restructuring of scenario customizations

Few customizations? Problem solved!

Now the floor is also customizable!

Want a colorful environment? Now each room is individually customizable!

Restructuring of reputation calculation

Everything more simplified!

It's the average of the ratings of your last 5 advertisements!

Restructuring of the inventory system

Items disappearing and returning? No more!

Restructuring of the employee system

Didn't like the Assignments system? It's gone!

Now every employee has skills! Specialize each one and get the best out of them!

Restructuring of the room system

Fixed rooms? No more!

Your rooms are where you choose! And any color you want!

New Contracts system

Looking for quick cash? Contracts can be a good option!

Put employees in the Creativity Room, and earn extra income!

Other things