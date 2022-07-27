 Skip to content

Psych update for 27 July 2022

Update V0.8.0 – Bug fixes

Update V0.8.0 – Bug fixes

Build 9201822 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Thank you for your feedback to chapter 4 so far! Based on that we have made some improvements and fixed bugs:

New:
  • Redesigned loading screen between scenes
  • Added more people searching in the park
Fixed:
  • Fixed the time display on all devices
  • Fixed the footstep sounds & animation in the apartment
  • Fixed the scare in the window (sometimes it didn't appear)
  • Adjusted some voicelines
  • Fixed hover icon bug on phone booth
  • Fixed ui page didn't disappear when Alex get caught
  • Adjusted train collision to prevent Alex getting stuck
  • Removed hiding positions when alex get chased in the subway station (There is no escape)
  • Fixed some animations
  • Fixed a bug where you get glitched into the toilet cabin

We would like to thank you once again and hope that you will continue to give us lots of feedback! Feel free to write us your ideas!

