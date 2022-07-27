Update V0.8.0 – Bug fixes

Hello everyone!

Thank you for your feedback to chapter 4 so far! Based on that we have made some improvements and fixed bugs:

New:

Redesigned loading screen between scenes

Added more people searching in the park

Fixed:

Fixed the time display on all devices

Fixed the footstep sounds & animation in the apartment

Fixed the scare in the window (sometimes it didn't appear)

Adjusted some voicelines

Fixed hover icon bug on phone booth

Fixed ui page didn't disappear when Alex get caught

Adjusted train collision to prevent Alex getting stuck

Removed hiding positions when alex get chased in the subway station (There is no escape)

Fixed some animations

Fixed a bug where you get glitched into the toilet cabin

We would like to thank you once again and hope that you will continue to give us lots of feedback! Feel free to write us your ideas!