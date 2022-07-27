Version 1.08: Huge Content Update! Lore, Weapons, New miniboss, and much more!

It's been a little while! Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven, and for your patience! Update notes below:

1.08 (Tons of new stuff; overhauls, fixes, etc)

Additions:

New feature: Bios!

Finally got around to writing/implementing the lore! (there might be slight changes throughout development). Lore is unlocked by reaching certain rounds/beating minibosses.

It's probably unnecessarily detailed for a silly little bullet avoidance game but it's completely optional to engage with! I hope it's enjoyable to those who take interest with that sorta stuff

New miniboss: Yatanosoy!

A half crow girl that brings a flying arsenal to battle! She appears at Round 40, where getting past her will also unlock her bio.

Gave Cherb a second attack, and adjusted some stuff with her

Another new feature: Weapons!

Unlocked after getting past Yatanosoy! Weapons are pretty self explanatory: they modify your left click to have additional properties and/or projectiles to help break targets! There's currently 3 weapons by default.

Added new bullet patterns: "Garbage Day" (with a variation: "High-Tech Laser Trash"), "Cards", "Ghost Circles" (with a rare variation, which I'll keep a surprise), "Sheriff Hats"

Added a variation of the pipe attack: "Pipe Mines!"

Added 2 variations of "UFOs": Upwards/Downwards

(also nerfed the old UFO variants, see Misc Changes for details)

(also nerfed the old UFO variants, see Misc Changes for details) Added 3 achievements! (all are secret achievements)

Gave bonus rounds their own new music track

Gave some more attacks proper sounds (still not finished with all, but also trying something new with some having volume be based on proximity to the projectile)

Several small secrets and surprises

Misc Changes:

Important mechanic change: Death bombing!

Yet another leniency mechanic adopted from this game's danmaku game roots! For anyone unfamiliar with the term: basically now you have a very brief moment after being hit where using your special will make the hit not count. This should help reduce situations where you just barely get hit before using your special and lose both your special and your HP (which was often run ending). Now you have about 0.25 of a second after being hit to do this; in which case you should hear the HP gain sound if done successfully.

"Orbitals" got a much needed nerf -> Slower orbit speed, slightly decreased projectile spawn rate

Nerfed "UFOs" -> Faster horizontal movement (sounds like a buff, but the faster speed helps reduce clutter and gets them off the screen faster; off the screen faster = less projectiles 'v' )

Nerfed "Fireworks!" -> Slightly slower spawn rate

Nerfed "Center Spinner" -> Smaller projectiles

Nerfed "Inwards/Outwards Barrage" significantly -> Slower spawn rate (going to the opposite side of the screen was far too luck based before and often necessary to hit the target)

Adjusted "ANGRY BUBBLES" -> Targets will spawn in slightly easier locations

Fixed a weird sound bug that replaced one of the music tracks with a looped version of a sound effect

Hopefully fixed a couple of background color bugs when not in "Simple Background Mode"

Fixed several major bugs with bosses not going away properly

A bunch more changes and fixes I forgot to note

Closing Notes

That should be about it for this update! Lots of stuff with a lot of attention to detail. I definitely think I prefer making lighter and more gradual updates so I'll likely return to the "roughly once every 2 weeks" update schedule, but it was interesting trying to introduce a lot of interconnected features at once. I'll also take a short break (maybe a week?) after the update goes live, although I'll roll out small patches if it feels necessary or any issues come to light.

Speaking of which, if any troubles, bugs, etc. arise you can feel free to contact me on twitter https://twitter.com/Dracoraz or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com !