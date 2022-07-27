 Skip to content

Gravewood High Multiplayer update for 27 July 2022

Gravewood High Multiplayer is out!

Build 9201645

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear students and concerned parents!

Today, Gravewood High opens its doors to all those eager for a thrill. The Teacher has already prepared class materials and is waiting for his favorite students.

New locations, challenging puzzles, and, most importantly, the opportunity to share the gaming experience with your friends await you.

Join Gravewood High's community of students and may the power be with you. The power of knowledge.

PS. Currently the multiplayer supports only English. We will add the rest of the languages in two weeks.

See you at the creepy school,
Gravewood High School Board

