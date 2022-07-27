Update 19: Spectators, Clans, Tournaments, Level Editor improvements and more!

This update adds lots of new features to the level editor, like new decor objects, a custom money save zone with limited space, and new logic input and output devices that you can combine with logic gates to create puzzles inside your custom maps! Players can use Logic Buttons and Levers to make inputs, or trigger Logic Zones by walking inside them. Map creators can then either combine those inputs with logic gates to create complex puzzles, or directly use those inputs to play sounds, open Logic Doors or change the color of the Logic Light.



There will also be a small, community-created tournament that you can join with your friends to win some in-game price that will start in the next weeks, join the games discord for more information!

To make organizing tournaments like this easier, a new spectating system has been added that needs to be enabled by the server host. Players can then choose to spectate both teams at once, or join the cop team as "Cop Operators" that can only watch cameras and other cops.



A new mask has also been added, called "Mr. President", it gives no special bonuses while wearing it, but spawns 2,000$ next to the player, which can be used by the Arms Dealer for example. Another popular request was the new "ADS Toggle" option, which you can find in the advanced settings! Some classes also received balance changes, most notably the Tech has had his drone cooldown increased drastically, but he now gains bonus drones for hacking PCs, this should promote a more active playstyle for the Tech class instead of just sitting in a corner for the whole round!

Dedicated servers max player count settings should now work correctly, the robber AI received a much needed upgrade, and ladders should feel a lot more reliable now as well! There are a lot more smaller changes and bugfixes, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below!

Full changelog:

New:

added "ADS Toggle" option

added "Show Wrong Version Servers" option to the server browser, wrong version servers now are hidden by default

added new door that NPCs can walk through, as long as its open

added new "Mr. President" mask, spawn with 2,000$ extra

skin inventory now shows the currently selected rarity tiers to make upgrading easier to understand

added a spectator system (spectators can spectate all players, cameras and vehicles)

changed scoreboard to show spectators in a seperate slot

added new "Cop Operators" that are basically cop spectators (can only spectate cops, cop vehicles and cameras)

added "Allow Spectators" server option that shows the spectator teams in the team selection UI if enabled

added clan tag system, choose one of your Steam groups as your clan inside the "Advanced Settings" menu

players clan tag appears on the scoreboard and the team selection UI

if a whole team has the same clan selected, the clan tag appears in the round info UI and the clan name appears on the scoreboard

Changes:

Tech drone cooldown increased from 20 to 60 seconds

Tech now gains an additional drone for each PC he hacked

improved robber AI safe door finding algorithm

chat now limited to 5 messages per 10 seconds for each player

renamed "roof box" to "CCTV box"

Alien mask now prevents making footprints while equipped

selling a skin will no longer still equip it in-game if it was the last selected skin for that weapon

Detective now has Carbine + Auto Sniper (before: Auto Sniper + Pistol)

Sniper now has Grappling Hook as secondary weapon (before: Auto Pistol)

Snipers supplies now contain a pistol and a grappling hook

Backup now sees his dead teammates

respawn screen now goes completely black to prevent cops from gaining info after death

dead players avatars now are a bit transparent (fixed players looking like they are dead if they added the skull icon to their profile pic)

robber start money (Arms Dealer or President mask) is now limited to 5 money bags

Sheriff Deputy cop bots now limited to 3 per round

reduced Arms Dealer Robber AI price from 6000$ to 5000$

Arms Dealer can now purchase drill bags for 4000$

team damage through bullets is now disabled on dedicated servers by default

only one fire alarm sound at once can now be active

Pickpocket can now steal money carried by FED Agent

Map Changes:

added new "No AI Block" doors to all official maps

added additional AI Customer spawn to the firetruck on "New York"

fixed "Main Entrance" not being the default robber spawn on Classic Heist

fixed "Main Entrance" and "Hotdog Stand" spawning players at the same spot on Classic Heist

added "Bus" and "Apartment Roof" robber spawns to Classic Heist

Fixes:

fixed servers not allowing more than 16 players

fixed robber AI not being able to pickup bomb bags

fixed multiple issues that resulted in the AI sometimes getting stuck

fixed robber AI often not being able to plant bombs at safe doors

fixed robber AI often not being able to change clothes with dead npcs

potential fix for server owners not being able to instantly kick players

fixed dedicated servers not using passwords correctly

fixed door buttons not unhinging the door correctly

potential fix for players being able fly after using a ladder that got destroyed

fixed ladders not working after jumping against them

fixed Vigil not getting his additional CCTVs

fixed players getting stuck after their drone got tasered

fixed multiple exploits related to figuring out who is an NPC or robber

fixed "Uncuffed" state not dissappering

fixed grenades sometimes exploding in the face of the client that launched them

robbers no longer get dismounted from horse after killing an NPC

fixed Hitman not having cooldown on his ability sometimes

fixed Hitmans description not mentioning he is spawning in a suspicious disguise

Level Editor: