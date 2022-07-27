Update, Version 20220727

English

##########Content#############

The beds on the first floor of Ardham Hotel can now be interacted with.

If no enemy in the room, you can rest on them. (Just like the Unlucky-13 Motel, only enemies in the room count as threats to your rest.)

Kristin will stop you from using her bed if she is in the room and you don't have a good enough relationship with her. (Bonus funny dialog if she allows you to use her bed. :P)

The big beds in the Ardharm Hotel can now be purchased as furniture from the vendor in No.181 River Road. (They are 3x3 in size. Pretty good at blocking enemies as well.)

##########System##############

Some changes have been made to make the outer title menu more mouse friendly. (Thanks to 训练有素的医生's feedback.)

Details are below:

1, The mouse does not auto-scroll the selection window.

2, Added 2 buttons that the mouse can click to change the options on the selection window.

简体中文

##########Content#############

阿德汉姆旅店一楼的床现在可以交互。

如果房间内没有敌人，你可以在上面休息。（和厄运13汽车旅馆一样，只计算房间内的敌人。走廊里的敌人不会打扰你的休息。）

如果你准备使用克莉斯汀的床，而她在房间里，并且你们的关系还没有发展到她可以允许你用她的床的程度的话，她会阻止你。（如果她允许你用的话，可能会有欢乐的对话。:P）

在阿德汉姆旅店中的那种大床现在可以作为家具从清河路181号的家具商人那里买到。（因为是3X3大小的大床，所以也可以用来堵住敌人。）

##########System##############

对于外界面进行了使之对鼠标用户更友好的优化。（感谢训练有素的医生的建议。）

具体如下：

1，鼠标不会再自动滚动选项窗口。

2，加入了两个按钮用于鼠标进行点击，从而控制选项。