. Added the function of bar down key falling
. Fixed the problem that cannot be located after starting the game in a few cases
. Added the function of setting resolution
. corrected the error of language display
Sandream update for 27 July 2022
Updated 0727
. Added the function of bar down key falling
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update