What's New?
-Level 2 is more or less complete, sans some cosmetic things. Still need to work on Level 1.
-New Puzzles in Level 2.
-Added a "Quit Game" button to the Main Menu
-Erasing Save Data actually does what it's supposed to now, and Lives = 4 on restart instead of 0.
-Added the "Extra Life" collectible.
What's Fixed?
-Fixed a bug in Level 1 that wouldn't spawn a platform if you hit the switch that did so, left the level, and came back in.
-Ancient Coins, Coins, and Extra Lives you pick up stay picked up.
The Demo ends when you collect all currently collectible Ancient Coins (11), and then return to the Overworld/Hub.
As always, I appreciate everyone for their interest in Secrets of the Temple! Please leave any bugs/glitches/problems you find in the Discussions on Steam, and Enjoy Patch number 10!
-Pigmy
Changed files in this update