What's New?

-Level 2 is more or less complete, sans some cosmetic things. Still need to work on Level 1.

-New Puzzles in Level 2.

-Added a "Quit Game" button to the Main Menu

-Erasing Save Data actually does what it's supposed to now, and Lives = 4 on restart instead of 0.

-Added the "Extra Life" collectible.

What's Fixed?

-Fixed a bug in Level 1 that wouldn't spawn a platform if you hit the switch that did so, left the level, and came back in.

-Ancient Coins, Coins, and Extra Lives you pick up stay picked up.

The Demo ends when you collect all currently collectible Ancient Coins (11), and then return to the Overworld/Hub.

As always, I appreciate everyone for their interest in Secrets of the Temple! Please leave any bugs/glitches/problems you find in the Discussions on Steam, and Enjoy Patch number 10!

-Pigmy