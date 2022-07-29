QuietMansion2 Ver4.01 is now available!

This update fixes the following defects

・Fixed a bug that an error occurs when using a controller.

・Fixed a bug that some UI cannot be selected when using a controller.

・Fixed a bug that enemies do not fall down.

This update adds the following elements

・Added the ability to change image quality from within the game.

・Added the ability to change resolution from within the game.

・Added the ability to change settings with the controller.

・Adjustment of HDR

・A test function to maximize the depiction of shadows and make them look more realistic was implemented in the early stages of the game.

