Small Update - v7142

Greetings Shopkeepers!
After taking some much needed time off, we're back in business with a new patch. We're working on a larger content update for later this year, but we wanted to get some other fixes & changes out to you sooner.
- Achievements - Switched to another Steamworks plugin, which is hopefully more consistent in triggering achievements.
- Art - Tweaked the basement hatch texture to take up less space.
- Build - Fixed an issue where furniture that was only slightly moved did not update the navmesh correctly.
- Commissions - Cancelling a commission will now reset the cooldown, allowing you to pick a different commission.
- Crafting - Material modifiers were not correctly being calculated when crafting items.
- Crafting - Doubled the bonus quality you get from using higher quality materials.
- Credits - Updated the credits to add a new translator and reflect the Korean font license.
- Customers - Fixed an issue where queued customers would sometimes not go home immediately when closing the shop.
- Display - Added support for "3840x1600" display resolution.
- Events [C] - The 'Economic Boom' event should now correctly affect resources and meals.
- Events [C] - Fixed a typo in the Recession Event that stopped clothing from being influenced by it.
- Farming - Seed quality was based on the original seed, not the resulting crops.
- Input - The controller selection which is triggered by holding down the interact or pickup button now runs on a fixed timestep and listens to the interact and pickup inputs as it relates to furniture specifically.
- Input - Fixed a regression that would prevent the player from moving after opening the shop when playing with a controller.
- Input - Fixed a regression that would allow the player to walk around while the display menu was open using a controller.
- Input - Using the controller selector repeatedly would cause the selector to be visible while being able to walk around.
- Language - Updated all font asset files and translations.
- Language - Font assets were missing a space character which resulted in texts only showing the first word.
- Language [C] - Added support for Korean community translations.
- Language [C] - The 'Interface' translations for Czech were referencing the wrong language causing the translations to appear in Spanish.
- Languages - Updated the Chinese font asset file.
- Languages - Updated all translations.
- Objective - Changed 'Fueling the fire' objective by lowering the requirement from 20 to 15 and by including items from other categories.
- Objectives [C] - The completed objectives count in the objectives menu was off because hidden legacy objectives could be unintentionally completed and would count towards the completed objectives count.
- Objectives - Variation 1 & Variation 2 would update with the incorrect triggers.
- Objectives - Objectives that require appeal would not correctly update when loading a save game.
- Objectives - Added an objective for 200 tiles bought so you can keep track of the achievement, this is only active on the Large Shop and will not be enabled in existing save files.
- Objectives - Fixed an issue where the TutorialTraders objective would be active twice when loading save game with it active.
- Objectives - Fixed an issue where saving and loading with the TutorialTraders objective active would not correctly disable some buttons.
- Scenarios - Fixed an issue where item prices would not correctly update when first starting a game.
- Setup - A recent change to setups caused an error when starting a new game.
- Setup - Added a setup dictionary to make it easier to access the correct terrain by setup ID.
- Switch - The shadow preference was not correctly loaded when opening the game settings menu on the Nintendo Switch.
- Switch - The 'Select' and 'Cancel' prompts in the crafting station were switched around on the Nintendo Switch.
- Switch - The shadow setting was not correctly applied on a per-light basis.
- Terrain - Replaced adjustments to default terrain with a dedicated large terrain. This change also addresses the issue with summer fireflies from appearing in the shop when playing on a large plot.
- Terrain - Loading a terrain would not reference the correct terrain by the setup ID.
- Translations [C] - Fixed some typos in the German translation.
- UI [C] - The 'Employees' radial button text was not being translated.
- UI - Objectives that were immediately completed after starting would look a bit glitchy.
- UI - Added a new Korean font asset.
- UI - Updated the Korean font section in the credits.
- UI [C] - Added options to adjust the camera sway for console platforms.
- UI - Added support for traditional Chinese.
- UI - Language setting options are now translated in their respective language to make it easier to find your language.
- UI - The commerce menu should no longer delay a frame to close. This fixes the problem where the player could pay twice for a purchase from a trader.. Previously this delay on close was required to prevent an interaction with furniture as the menu closed but this particular issue has since been resolved differently.
- UI - Interacting with furniture or UI while transitioning into the character customization screen could cause unintended behavior.
- UI [C] - Spring and Summer decorations were not reflected correctly in menus.
- UI - Some changes to the game settings weren't working properly on console.
- Unlocks - Moved Blueberries to be unlocked at level 18 instead of 19.
Changed files in this update