Realm Of Cubes update for 27 July 2022

July 27th, 2022 Bug Fixes and Additions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Right clicking in main menu was activating the Aiming Mode, this is fixed
-The Aiming Mode wasn't working properly with the inventory opened. This is fixed
-Added Strafing. Automatically activated in Aiming Mode
-Big Map is now keybound to "M", minimap is now keybound to "Shift" + "M"
-When you clicked the chat window to turn off in options and you exited game, it didn't save. Now it does. Make sure to go into options and check it off again for it to save

