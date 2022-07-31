Update Beta 2.2

Greetings fellow handymen, old and new!

I can't believe it's been 2 years since the early access release of H4S!

Thank you to everyone who's supported this silly indie game. It was only ever supposed to be a game that I quickly made to have some fun with friends on a Covid-19 locked-down weekend. And it somehow snowballed into a game that is (apparently) beloved by so many people.

I know what you're probably thinking... "Geez when is this game ever going to be finished?" And to be honest, the reason I haven't just thrown a few updates together and called it done is because of you guys! Nobody motivates me to work on this game more than the people who play it. And for that reason I want to make H4S the best damn $5 you ever spend!

As for you H4S veterans out there, I don't want you to be bored either. I want you to keep coming back for more! Many of you have indeed been playing this game since the early Alpha days. And I think you need a new challenge!

With that said, let's jump into the new update...

And here's what's in it:

What's New?

s̎͏͈͈̝͎̰̱͓̫p̣͓͉̭̃̐͝i̞̙̼̲̫̳ͮͯ̋ͪ̕ͅd͂̂҉̯̦̼̫̳͖͍̫e̵̬͕̝̰̞̳͐ͩ̚r̎̔̇̏҉̞̹̝͉̬

Giant spider webs! Careful, they are very sticky!

Steam trading cards! 13 new trading cards, 8 awesome profile backgrounds and 10 amazing emoji!

Escape timer! Flipped the master switch? Get to the elevator quickly before you run out of time!

Upgraded ghost AI! Hide, turn off your flashlight, stand _really _still and you just might survive. Ghost has a new vision system. Try to stay out of it's field of view. Turning off your flashlight will give you a greater chance of not getting caught. Ghost will walk slower and will search more carefully if it senses you near it. Ghost will no longer detect players that are very close unless they have their flashlight on.

New leaderboards! Most deaths, wins/loses, batteries collected and more!

Added birthday theme.

Cake flashlight.

Added a bug report button to the main menu.

What's Better?

Viewmodel flashlight is not rendered on a different layer and is not affected by FOV settings.

Players that fall off the map are now teleported into the map instead of falling for ever.

Ghosts (PVP mode included) are teleported away once a revive has finished to prevent spawn camping.

Ghost will teleport further away from players to prevent sudden unexpected death.

Ghosts can no longer teleport to the first room outside the elevator.

Buy button in the shop now acts an a "equip" button once the item is purchased.

Optimised ghost stunning. This should hopefully prevent certain crashes from happening.

You can now change your input device for VOIP from the settings menu.

What's Fixed?

Fixed joining players seeing doors that the host player did not.

Fixed door variations not applying to client players.

Fixed player color not applying to spectated players.

Fixed bug where ghostlings path-finding would break and then they would not despawn.

Fixed PVP ghost vision detecting the ghost player themselves.

Minor UI tweaks.

Other minor bugfixes.

Thank you again to everyone who has supported the game in the last 2 years! It's been a fantastic experience and I'm excited to keep this train rolling! I still have plenty of updates planed ahead.

As always, things in the game are not final, so if you have any suggestions please don't be afraid to get in touch with me via the discord: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

I'd love to hear your ideas, if you experience any bugs or if there are things you don't quite like.

As always:

Enjoy, have fun and get spooked!

Ben.