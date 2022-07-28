Release 7 Notes

New Key Features within Release 7

Bariatric Patients - We have added Kim and Liam to the roster of patients bringing the total number of available patients up to 8.

Trauma Additions - We have released new pieces of trauma moulage and interventions to the system.

Trauma

Amputation

Closed Fracture

Racoon Eyes

Petechiae

Purpura

Urticaria

Wheals

Interventions

Traction Splint

Hare

Sager

Manual Stabilization

Head

Extremities

Cervical Collar

Long Spine Board

Spider Straps

Cotton Blanket

Emergency Thermal Blanket

Pelvic Binder

Padded Board Splints

Goals and Learning Objectives - Goals are now viewable on case load screen. Step by step learning objectives have been added to scenario information. Up to 5 learning objectives will be viewable during case load.

Height and Weight - Height and Weight have been added as static patient information in the scenario in both metric or imperial.