VRpatients update for 28 July 2022

Release 7 Notes

Build 9200840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Key Features within Release 7
Bariatric Patients - We have added Kim and Liam to the roster of patients bringing the total number of available patients up to 8.
Trauma Additions - We have released new pieces of trauma moulage and interventions to the system.
Trauma
Amputation
Closed Fracture
Racoon Eyes
Petechiae
Purpura
Urticaria
Wheals
Interventions
Traction Splint
Hare
Sager
Manual Stabilization
Head
Extremities
Cervical Collar
Long Spine Board
Spider Straps
Cotton Blanket
Emergency Thermal Blanket
Pelvic Binder
Padded Board Splints
Goals and Learning Objectives - Goals are now viewable on case load screen. Step by step learning objectives have been added to scenario information. Up to 5 learning objectives will be viewable during case load.
Height and Weight - Height and Weight have been added as static patient information in the scenario in both metric or imperial.

