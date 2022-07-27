Patch 1.2 is OUT! Key stability fixes + new upgrade!

Share · View all patches · Build 9200802 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 17:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Rejoice! Patch 1.2 is finally OUT! Check it out:

New features:

New available upgrade: Deluxe Ejector Toaster!

Polish, tweaks and improvements:

Game balance and economy improvements

AI navigation polishing

Tools and vomit highlight can now be seen through walls

Twitch integration quality of life improvements

Fixed positioning of menu control assist prompts

Updated credits

Issues and bug fixes:

Stability improvements on macOS

Fixed mouse support on power menu

Fixed a bug where leaving and entering an online game could cause a character’s movement to break

Fixed a few bugs related to Twitch integration

Fixed a bug which made Reinforced Cooker unavailable in stores

Fixed a bug where the medical capsule wouldn’t heal the players

Fixed a bug where breaking the reactor during the “arriving connection” cutscene would make the environment dark

Fixed a bug where feeding a passenger wouldn’t satisfy its need

Fixed a bug where the Gigi attendant would be squished while walking on Zero G

Fixed a bug where an alien wouldn’t be able to enter the toilet if another alien was trying to get out of it

Fixed a bug where some elements could fall off the ship during the “arriving on connection” cutscene

Fixed a bug where the catering tutorial would play at the end of a route

Fixed a bug where player characters wouldn’t appear at the end of the credits

Fixed a bug where a system would break immediately after being fixed

Fixed an issue where players would see docking points moving in the map

Want more? Stay tuned because our next patch is coming very soon with some MAJOR new features!