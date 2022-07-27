Patch 1.2 is OUT! Key stability fixes + new upgrade!

Rejoice! Patch 1.2 is finally OUT! Check it out:
New features:
- New available upgrade: Deluxe Ejector Toaster!
Polish, tweaks and improvements:
- Game balance and economy improvements
- AI navigation polishing
- Tools and vomit highlight can now be seen through walls
- Twitch integration quality of life improvements
- Fixed positioning of menu control assist prompts
- Updated credits
Issues and bug fixes:
- Stability improvements on macOS
- Fixed mouse support on power menu
- Fixed a bug where leaving and entering an online game could cause a character’s movement to break
- Fixed a few bugs related to Twitch integration
- Fixed a bug which made Reinforced Cooker unavailable in stores
- Fixed a bug where the medical capsule wouldn’t heal the players
- Fixed a bug where breaking the reactor during the “arriving connection” cutscene would make the environment dark
- Fixed a bug where feeding a passenger wouldn’t satisfy its need
- Fixed a bug where the Gigi attendant would be squished while walking on Zero G
- Fixed a bug where an alien wouldn’t be able to enter the toilet if another alien was trying to get out of it
- Fixed a bug where some elements could fall off the ship during the “arriving on connection” cutscene
- Fixed a bug where the catering tutorial would play at the end of a route
- Fixed a bug where player characters wouldn’t appear at the end of the credits
- Fixed a bug where a system would break immediately after being fixed
- Fixed an issue where players would see docking points moving in the map
Want more? Stay tuned because our next patch is coming very soon with some MAJOR new features!
