Construction Simulator update for 27 July 2022

Construction Simulator - Brands Showcase Trailer

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With more than 70 vehicles, machines and equipment from 25 brands and manufacturers, our new Construction Simulator is offering the most extensive vehicle fleet in the history of the popular game series. In addition to vehicles and machines from renowned makers such as Liebherr, CASE, Bobcat, PALFINGER, STILL, MAN, ATLAS, Bell, BOMAG, WIRTGEN, VÖGELE, HAMM, Mack Trucks, MEILLER Kipper, SCHWING and Kenworth already known from the game’s predecessors, you can also look forward to new brands such as Scania, Doosan, Cifa, DAF, Benninghoven, Nooteboom and Wacker Neuson – and last but not least: for the first time also officially licensed workwear by Engelbert Strauss!

Construction Simulator - Brands Showcase Trailer on YouTube:

Pre-order Construction Simulator - Extended Edition (including the Car & Bobblehead Pack and Customization Kit DLCs) now and save ~10%:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273400/

