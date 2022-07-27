Photo Mode is in!
Photo Mode has been in the game as an old, experimental, and therefore semi-hidden feature since release. Now, after cleaning up some of its issues and making it more user friendly, it is officially ready! Press "P" to enter Photo Mode.
Fire & Steel v1.4.1 - Changelog:
Photo Mode:
- Lowered the camera sensitivity in Photo Mode.
- Redesigned the controls text in Photo Mode to be more user friendly.
- The button for Photo Mode has been added to the controls screen in the settings.
- Fixed the dragon's head moving around while moving the camera in Photo Mode.
- Fixed being able to pause and unpause the game while still in Photo Mode.
- Fixed being able to fire weapons in Photo Mode.
- Fixed the tutorial text not disappearing in Photo Mode on the first level.
- Fixed dragon sense and main fire being able to be toggled on permanently through Photo Mode.
- Added achievement "Cryptozoologist" to take a picture in Photo Mode.
Localization:
- Added the translations for the controls text in Photo Mode in all available languages.
- Fixed a broken German translation in the controls screen that had a formatting issue due to an incomplete color tag.
- Fixed the missing translations for the word "MB"(Mouse Button) in Japanese & Chinese.
- Fixed 2 small typos in Turkish translations.
Changed files in this update