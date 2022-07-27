Photo Mode is in!

Photo Mode has been in the game as an old, experimental, and therefore semi-hidden feature since release. Now, after cleaning up some of its issues and making it more user friendly, it is officially ready! Press "P" to enter Photo Mode.

Fire & Steel v1.4.1 - Changelog:

Photo Mode:

Lowered the camera sensitivity in Photo Mode.

Redesigned the controls text in Photo Mode to be more user friendly.

The button for Photo Mode has been added to the controls screen in the settings.

Fixed the dragon's head moving around while moving the camera in Photo Mode.

Fixed being able to pause and unpause the game while still in Photo Mode.

Fixed being able to fire weapons in Photo Mode.

Fixed the tutorial text not disappearing in Photo Mode on the first level.

Fixed dragon sense and main fire being able to be toggled on permanently through Photo Mode.

Added achievement "Cryptozoologist" to take a picture in Photo Mode.

Localization: