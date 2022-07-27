Game loop update and...a few days off.

Hi all!

I’ve been wanting to put the Sigil of Baphomet in the game loop for quite some time and this last week it was finally implemented!

Midnight Sequence

Once you paid your bills, the clock turns to midnight, the store becomes dark and eerie, particles float over the Sigil of Baphomet and then you can engage with the dark forces.

• Added particles effects.

• New floor design.

• New record rack positions. ( to fit the new floor design.)

• New sound FX.

• New Room color transition.

Cashier Chit-chat.

I’ve prepared the ground work for the cashier chitchat so they can give us some advice or opinions on things.

Tutorial.

Tutorial update ( yet again. ) to include the Midnight Sequence in the game loop.

A bunch of fixes

• Inaccurate client number display after paying for overtime.

• Issue with record rack banner interaction during tutorial.

• Loan window missing update on load.

• Loan window missing update during tab interaction.

• Cellphone chat bubble offset fix.

What's coming next?

We still have more minor issues with the in-shop simulation. It doesn’t affect the gameplay, but it needs be revised.

The in-game tasks are soon coming.

The tasks will be linked to characters and story.

Two new characters on coming.

...and more music!

That’s it! Enjoy the new update!

Oh - I'm taking a few days off between the 2nd of August...and middle-ish of august so don't worry if it's a bit silent in August!