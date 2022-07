Hello everyone, thank you so much for your support. It is very glad that the EA version of Soul Wargame is AVAILABLE now. It is really hard to build a game from ZERO to ONE, especially for a small team like us. But it is still very happy that we finally make it out. Hope you guys will like it.

Please kindly reach out and leave your messages in Steam Community if you get any issues, bugs, or feedback in the game. My team will try our best to make the game better.

