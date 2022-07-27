Light of lithriel now makes the player light white Light stat now increases player light range
Fixed bug with armor chest icon display
Added new input system
SweepingScimitar particles should now scale properly
VoidWalker masks should no longer be targeted by banish
Styled UI and added highlight colors
Changed unholy water to possibly no longer fade out too fast at later levels
Added UI navigation
Fixed UI navigation bugs when going back to main menu In-game upgrade window bug fix attempts
If you end up with the heal or souls option at full health, souls are now automatically chosen
Experience gains are now Ceiled instead of Floored (this means multipliers will be more effective for low xp gains)
Implement Luck to abilities and equipment rolls
Implemented Vanish
Loupe of Magnificence nerfed to half area multipliers
Nerf bracer of duplication from +4 to +3 projectiles
Reduced weight of cloaks from 5 to 3
Fixed potential error related to firebolts enemy position checks
Nerfed sweeping scimitar area
Nerfed spark amount and cooldown
Buffed unholy water damage and cooldown
Nerfed life drain damage, buffed area, reduced cooldown amount
Removed several banish "+projectile" upgrades
Equipment add errors due to restrictions now award +25 base souls
Alight in the Dark Playtest update for 27 July 2022
Update Notes For 2nd of December 2022
