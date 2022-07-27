Update Notes For 2nd of December 2022

Light of lithriel now makes the player light white Light stat now increases player light range

Fixed bug with armor chest icon display

Added new input system

SweepingScimitar particles should now scale properly

VoidWalker masks should no longer be targeted by banish

Styled UI and added highlight colors

Changed unholy water to possibly no longer fade out too fast at later levels

Added UI navigation

Fixed UI navigation bugs when going back to main menu In-game upgrade window bug fix attempts

If you end up with the heal or souls option at full health, souls are now automatically chosen

Experience gains are now Ceiled instead of Floored (this means multipliers will be more effective for low xp gains)

Implement Luck to abilities and equipment rolls

Implemented Vanish

Loupe of Magnificence nerfed to half area multipliers

Nerf bracer of duplication from +4 to +3 projectiles

Reduced weight of cloaks from 5 to 3

Fixed potential error related to firebolts enemy position checks

Nerfed sweeping scimitar area

Nerfed spark amount and cooldown

Buffed unholy water damage and cooldown

Nerfed life drain damage, buffed area, reduced cooldown amount

Removed several banish "+projectile" upgrades

Equipment add errors due to restrictions now award +25 base souls