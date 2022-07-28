fpsVR - 1.24

Starting with this update, fpsVR will be marked as compatible with "Oculus Rift" in the Steam store. In fact, fpsVR has been working great with Oculus headsets ever since it was released in 2018. But since there are quite a few games on the market that work only through the Oculus API, this led to confusion when new fpsVR users with Oculus headsets believed that fpsVR should work with any games. But fpsVR was originally developed as an overlay application only for Valve's OpenVR API, that is, only for SteamVR.

To avoid misunderstandings, the description of fpsVR on Steam has recently been changed, and also the first time you start fpsVR (and if both controllers are enabled) fpsVR will show new help, which has been redone.

Starting with this update, fpsVR started using the Oculus API, but again, this does not mean that in games with the Oculus API, the overlay will be visible (and no matter how you launch the game, even if you launch it from VR in SteamVR, some games will still use the Oculus API in this case as well). The Oculus API does not support overlays from background apps and probably never will.

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:

Oculus/Meta:

When working with Oculus/Meta headsets, fpsVR can now use both OpenVR (SteamVR) and OculusVR APIs simultaneously. Calculation of fps, frametimes, percentage of reprojected and number of dropped frames by the Oculus compositor is performed on data from the Oculus API. But only with Link or AirLink. It's not possible for VD or ALVR.

Previously, fpsVR always showed 0 in the overlay in the dropped frames field, because SteamVR did not have such data. Now this data fpsVR gets from the Oculus API. Perhaps you will most often have 0 there, because this is the number of frames skipped by the Oculus frame compositor (This is not the "App Missed Submit Count" aka "Application Frames Dropped").

Ability to monitor - Link/Airlink: App Motion-to-Photon Latency, ASW Status. Link: Bitrate. Disabled by default! See: fpsVR settings -> tab "Overlays" -> button "Other settings..."

See: fpsVR settings -> tab "Overlays" -> button "Other settings..." Waiting mode when the SteamVR or Oculus dashboard is open. Your average fps numbers won't be ruined by dashboard lags

ASW Control : Auto, Disabled, Disabled and Force half frame rate, Enabled and Force half frame rate. See: fpsVR settings -> tab "Basic"

The ability to automate the assignment of the preferred ASW mode at the start of fpsVR, that is, fpsVR will remember the preferred mode and apply it if you want. Disabled by default.

Common: