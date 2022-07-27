Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Implemented profile selection (should auto import progress to faction profiles)
- Implemented 2 new difficulty levels
Improvements
- Increased the initial weapon points (1500 -> 5000)
- Improved the bullet case effect for handguns and SMGs
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed objectives being generated without any hostages in some hostage rescue missions
- Fixed small some props being walkable
- Fixed some building templates generating rooms without any door
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch