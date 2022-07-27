Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Implemented profile selection (should auto import progress to faction profiles)

Implemented 2 new difficulty levels

Improvements

Increased the initial weapon points (1500 -> 5000)

Improved the bullet case effect for handguns and SMGs

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed objectives being generated without any hostages in some hostage rescue missions

Fixed small some props being walkable

Fixed some building templates generating rooms without any door

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.