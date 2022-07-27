Small update

Hello everyone this is Sanswolf from the Wolf And Others team.

in this update we fixed some issues and bugs in the game and added new features, in the upcoming couple of days we will stay focused on feedback to completely fix the levels that have been released in the early access 2,0 and hopefully finish them by the end of the month. as of this update the notes will be listed below.

-Main menu [ Added options to the main menu ]

-Intro [ the story intro is now skippable ]

-Flow Corp level [ Tutorial is now optional and remade to be easy to understand and can be skipped ]

-St: George Dungeon [ Removed the priest AI for further development ]

-Apartments 1900s [ Chess puzzle no longer soft locks the player in loop ]

-Mouse problem [ no longer clicks outside the screen ]

Adjusted lightning and atmosphere [ Darker maps ] , we felt the light tool that was given did not add much since the lighting was a bit too much so we dimmed some maps, it is not the final change, over time might be tweaked.

For now these are the fixes and updates. We will keep a close eye on the feedbacks to tweak and fix any mistakes in the game thank you all for the support

Sanswolf.

Wolf And Others team.