Gas Station Simulator GIVEAWAY!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With the update to the Food Truck Simulator demo, it's time for the aforementioned Giveaway!

If you're a Gas Station Simulator veteran, you shouldn't have any difficulty finding references to your game in Food Truck Simulator.

The only thing you have to do is to find elements from Gas Station Simulator, take a screenshot and paste it on one of our channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Discord) with the hashtag #foodtrucksimulator.

https://twitter.com/FoodTruckSim

https://facebook.com/foodtrucksim

https://instagram.com/foodtrucksimulator/

https://discord.gg/mcXjfHrtgT

With a little bit of luck you'll find your game code for pickup on our Discord.

Be fast and keep your eyes wide opened!

The updated Food Truck Simulator demo will be available today (27 July) at 10 AM PT/19 PM CET.

