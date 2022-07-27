1.0.3 Update

While there doesn't seem to be too many bugs to squish, there are lots of ways to make the game more enjoyable. Here's the list of latest tweaks:

Collectibles are simpler to find & see

Some barren corridors now have stuff littering them, making them easier to navigate

Prevented backtracking when it served no purpose

Punched a hole in the wall to make life a bit easier

Paintings and Almond Water have higher <REDACTED> value, while <REDACTED> have lower.

Day/Night cycle fixed

Minor changes to various texts