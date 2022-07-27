 Skip to content

The Backroom - Lost and Found update for 27 July 2022

1.0.3 Update

1.0.3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9200128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While there doesn't seem to be too many bugs to squish, there are lots of ways to make the game more enjoyable. Here's the list of latest tweaks:

  • Collectibles are simpler to find & see
  • Some barren corridors now have stuff littering them, making them easier to navigate
  • Prevented backtracking when it served no purpose
  • Punched a hole in the wall to make life a bit easier
  • Paintings and Almond Water have higher <REDACTED> value, while <REDACTED> have lower.
  • Day/Night cycle fixed
  • Minor changes to various texts

Changed files in this update

